Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $890,459.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,767,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,767,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock worth $28,433,196. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 75.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 616,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,699. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

