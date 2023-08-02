Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Transactions at Alphatec
In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $890,459.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,767,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,767,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock worth $28,433,196. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 75.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 616,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alphatec Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ATEC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,699. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.27.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
Further Reading
