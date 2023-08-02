Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 52,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 244.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 75,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

