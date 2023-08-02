Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.
Allstate Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE ALL traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,678. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average is $117.09.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
