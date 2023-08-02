Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $641.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. 214,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,673. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARLP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.