Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.67 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.39 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $6.37 on Tuesday, hitting $45.24. 4,350,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,493. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,174,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.