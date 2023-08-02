Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after buying an additional 2,436,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

