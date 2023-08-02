Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $376.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.51. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.63.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after buying an additional 421,598 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

