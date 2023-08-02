Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.00-29.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.10 billion.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.89. 1,969,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,320. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.55.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Albemarle by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

