Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $11,355,000. Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,635,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,659,000 after buying an additional 131,173 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 3,918,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,258. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $49.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

