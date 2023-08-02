Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. 5,838,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

