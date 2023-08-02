Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Acquires $1,280,700.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

G. Walmsley Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, G. Walmsley Graham purchased 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.26 per share, with a total value of $1,081,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 421,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,412. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

