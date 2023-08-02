Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Airgain Stock Up 5.1 %

AIRG stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Airgain has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.



