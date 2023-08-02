Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Airgain Stock Up 5.1 %
AIRG stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Airgain has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.83.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AIRG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.