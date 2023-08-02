AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

BOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$4.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.75 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.5418455 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.41%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

