Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.31. The company had a trading volume of 886,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

