AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in July

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,863.0 days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
Shares of AGLNF opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.
AGL Energy Company Profile
