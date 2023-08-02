AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in July

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,863.0 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

Shares of AGLNF opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

