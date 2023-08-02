Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

AFL stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,850,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $77.33.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $2,367,212. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

