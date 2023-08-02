Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Aflac worth $66,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac Dividend Announcement

NYSE AFL opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $2,367,212. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.