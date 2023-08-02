Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $18.95. 7,740,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 17,010,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

