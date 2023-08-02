Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Up 9.0% in July

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. 152,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,373. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $224,191.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $28,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $224,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,222 shares of company stock valued at $862,167 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 894.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.