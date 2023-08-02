AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.43.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $150,159,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AerCap by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,679,000 after buying an additional 2,616,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

