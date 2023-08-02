AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 25.33%. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. AerCap updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$9.00 EPS.
AerCap Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of AER stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AerCap
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.