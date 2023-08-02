AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,107 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in AerCap were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in AerCap by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in AerCap by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after buying an additional 255,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

AerCap Trading Up 1.7 %

AER traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,775. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

