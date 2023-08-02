Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 26,774 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $97,992.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,259,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,708,210.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 18,030 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,482.30.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $41,243.40.

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $160,046.92.

Redwire Stock Down 3.3 %

Redwire stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,970. The firm has a market cap of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Redwire by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

