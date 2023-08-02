Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $37,336,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.