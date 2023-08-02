Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 837 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,472,000 after acquiring an additional 662,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.5 %

MAR opened at $204.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $205.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

