Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $227.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

