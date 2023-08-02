Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average is $193.58.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

