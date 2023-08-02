Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 106,485 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,485 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,239,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

