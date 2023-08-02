Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.33. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

