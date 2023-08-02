Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,204,000 after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,479 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87,575 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $159.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

