Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackLine worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ BL opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

