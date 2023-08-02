Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,295,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,326,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

