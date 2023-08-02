Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

VCR opened at $289.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

