Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

