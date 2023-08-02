Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.2 %

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $192.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.62. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $132.12 and a 52 week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

