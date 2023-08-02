Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $2,452,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $192.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.21. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $132.12 and a 12-month high of $220.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.62.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

