Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 20,795 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Virtu Financial worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

