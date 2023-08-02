Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

