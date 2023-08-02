Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.92. The company had a trading volume of 91,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,877. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,917 shares of company stock worth $1,242,320 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

