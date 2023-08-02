Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Adobe stock opened at $537.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.08. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

