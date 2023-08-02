Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,623 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $19.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $529.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,720. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.29 and its 200 day moving average is $403.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

