Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,736 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

ADBE traded down $19.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $529.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,587. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94. The company has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

