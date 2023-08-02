Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

