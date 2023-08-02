Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,512,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

