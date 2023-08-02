Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Up 10.1% in July

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $317.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,538. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.54. The company has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

