Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 3.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $62,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $319.22. 955,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,455. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.60 and a 200-day moving average of $287.54. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

