Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 6.1% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.95. The company had a trading volume of 831,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,734. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.54.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

