Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Update

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 10,750,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. 937,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,176. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

