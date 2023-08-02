AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,021 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,409,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,722. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

