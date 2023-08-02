AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $149.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
